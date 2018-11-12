Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) Holdings Reduced by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 24.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,952,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,876,166 shares during the period. Hewlett Packard Enterprise accounts for about 1.1% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $97,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16,531.4% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,431 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth $137,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth $150,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth $158,000. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Timothy C. Stonesifer sold 479,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $7,939,382.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 637,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,569,472.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Antonio F. Neri sold 82,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $1,409,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,493,076. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 787,988 shares of company stock worth $12,972,468 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPE opened at $15.72 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $19.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 11th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 46.88%.

HPE has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Oppenheimer set a $20.00 price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.65.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers, as well as mission-critical servers to address the full array of its customers' computing needs; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and legacy external disk products.

