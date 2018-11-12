Hi-Crush Partners LP (HCLP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE:HCLP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.31.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HCLP. ValuEngine upgraded Hi-Crush Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. TheStreet downgraded Hi-Crush Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hi-Crush Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Barclays set a $13.00 price objective on Hi-Crush Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Hi-Crush Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, insider William E. Barker sold 9,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $117,105.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Hi-Crush Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hi-Crush Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Hi-Crush Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hi-Crush Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Hi-Crush Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCLP traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,987,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,767. Hi-Crush Partners has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $16.65. The company has a market cap of $652.60 million, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. Hi-Crush Partners had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 21.37%. The business had revenue of $213.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hi-Crush Partners will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.49%. Hi-Crush Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.11%.

About Hi-Crush Partners

Hi-Crush Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the energy industry in North America. The company produces monocrystalline sand, a specialized mineral used as a proppant during the well completion process to facilitate the recovery of hydrocarbons from oil and natural gas wells.

