Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

HTH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded Hilltop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Hilltop from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Stephens set a $24.00 price target on Hilltop and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Raymond James upgraded Hilltop from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st.

Hilltop stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.98. Hilltop has a 52-week low of $17.16 and a 52-week high of $28.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.94.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.06). Hilltop had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $380.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hilltop will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.87%.

In other news, insider Keith E. Bornemann sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $31,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,023.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 2.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,832,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,822,000 after purchasing an additional 162,562 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,670,000 after purchasing an additional 204,492 shares during the period. CDAM UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 20.3% in the second quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 2,345,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,770,000 after purchasing an additional 395,939 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 215.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,929,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,402 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Hilltop by 57.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,454,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,095,000 after acquiring an additional 530,298 shares during the period. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. Its Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial, industrial, and single family residential mortgage loans.

