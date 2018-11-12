HireMatch Reaches Market Capitalization of $350,392.00 (HIRE)

HireMatch (CURRENCY:HIRE) traded down 36.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One HireMatch token can now be bought for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HireMatch has a market cap of $350,392.00 and $631.00 worth of HireMatch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HireMatch has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HireMatch alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008118 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004207 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015474 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00147956 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00243577 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $688.76 or 0.10773817 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00010594 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

HireMatch Token Profile

HireMatch launched on August 1st, 2017. HireMatch’s total supply is 77,780,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,238,260 tokens. HireMatch’s official website is hirematch.io. HireMatch’s official Twitter account is @hire_match and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HireMatch

HireMatch can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HireMatch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HireMatch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HireMatch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HireMatch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HireMatch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.