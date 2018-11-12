HL Financial Services LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

HL Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 185.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the quarter. HL Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peak Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 223.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $149.52 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $134.60 and a 12 month high of $162.36.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

