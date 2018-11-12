HL Financial Services LLC Sells 5,666 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

HL Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 11.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,666 shares during the quarter. HL Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $171,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOC. KeyCorp increased their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.77.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $17.09 on Monday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $14.13 and a 52-week high of $19.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $105.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.46%.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

