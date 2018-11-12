Home Bancshares Inc (HOMB) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 13th

Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th.

Home Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 31.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Home Bancshares has a payout ratio of 27.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Home Bancshares to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.9%.

HOMB stock opened at $19.72 on Monday. Home Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $18.03 and a fifty-two week high of $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 32.68%. The business had revenue of $171.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $47,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy French acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $48,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 112,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,569.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded Home Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. BidaskClub raised Home Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Home Bancshares Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

