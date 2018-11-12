Home Depot Inc (HD) Position Decreased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 942,720 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 31,166 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 0.8% of Korea Investment CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.08% of Home Depot worth $183,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 17,627.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,233,171 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 2,220,574 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in Home Depot by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 1,064,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $189,673,000 after buying an additional 643,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,237,480 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,875,610,000 after buying an additional 604,634 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 19,557.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 590,509 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 587,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Home Depot by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,482,675 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $620,752,000 after buying an additional 301,180 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD opened at $185.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $212.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.26. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $162.93 and a 52-week high of $215.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.21. Home Depot had a return on equity of 522.68% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $30.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 10,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total transaction of $2,188,600.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,077,093.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.43, for a total value of $806,148.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,760,781.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on HD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Sunday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Home Depot from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Home Depot from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.28.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Home Depot Inc (HD) Position Decreased by Korea Investment CORP” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/home-depot-inc-hd-position-decreased-by-korea-investment-corp.html.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.