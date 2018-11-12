Howe & Rusling Inc. Acquires 1,398 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $104,000. KHP Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 304.6% during the second quarter. KHP Capital LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 818.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS:IEFA opened at $59.67 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/howe-rusling-inc-acquires-1398-shares-of-ishares-core-msci-eafe-etf-iefa.html.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.