Howe & Rusling Inc. Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RHS)

Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. owned 0.28% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RHS opened at $131.78 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $118.29 and a 1 year high of $138.61.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

