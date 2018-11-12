HSBC Analysts Give Deutsche Post (DPW) a €31.00 Price Target

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been assigned a €31.00 ($36.05) target price by research analysts at HSBC in a report released on Monday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DPW. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.50 ($40.12) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €36.77 ($42.76).

DPW opened at €28.62 ($33.28) on Monday. Deutsche Post has a one year low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a one year high of €41.32 ($48.05).

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

