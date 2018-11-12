Hub Group Inc (HUBG) Shares Bought by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Hub Group in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Hub Group in the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group in the second quarter valued at about $262,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Hub Group by 16.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Hub Group in the second quarter valued at about $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Hub Group alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUBG. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Hub Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.83.

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $46.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.54. Hub Group Inc has a 12 month low of $38.40 and a 12 month high of $56.60.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $933.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 10.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hub Group Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $125,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,454,904.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/hub-group-inc-hubg-shares-bought-by-engineers-gate-manager-lp.html.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mode and Hub. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.