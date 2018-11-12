Hugo Boss (BOSS) Given a €82.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been given a €82.00 ($95.35) price target by analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BOSS. Deutsche Bank set a €87.00 ($101.16) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. HSBC set a €78.00 ($90.70) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. BNP Paribas set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €77.25 ($89.83).

Shares of BOSS opened at €62.22 ($72.35) on Monday. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of €61.15 ($71.10) and a 52-week high of €81.34 ($94.58).

Hugo Boss Company Profile

HUGO BOSS AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers modern apparel, eveningwear, sportswear, casualwear, shoes, and leather accessories, as well as licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, home textiles, and writing instruments.

