Hydrogenics (HYGS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hydrogenics (NASDAQ:HYGS) (TSE:HYG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Hydrogenics Corporation develops proton exchange membrane fuel cell systems for commercialization, including related peripheral products and associated diagnostic and control equipment. Hydrogenics is recognized by key customers for its core competency in fuel cell operating systems while establishing a sustainable commercial business as a leading provider of systems for control and testing of proton exchange membrane fuel cells and stacks. Hydrogenics Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada. “

Get Hydrogenics alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HYGS. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Hydrogenics in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price target on shares of Hydrogenics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hydrogenics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYGS opened at $5.48 on Thursday. Hydrogenics has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $11.99.

Hydrogenics (NASDAQ:HYGS) (TSE:HYG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.15). Hydrogenics had a negative net margin of 26.37% and a negative return on equity of 58.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 million. Analysts forecast that Hydrogenics will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hydrogenics stock. Emancipation Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hydrogenics Co. (NASDAQ:HYGS) (TSE:HYG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000. Hydrogenics comprises about 0.5% of Emancipation Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Emancipation Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Hydrogenics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.67% of the company’s stock.

About Hydrogenics

Hydrogenics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures hydrogen generation products based on water electrolysis technology; and fuel cell products based on proton exchange membrane technology. It operates in two segments, OnSite Generation and Power Systems. The OnSite Generation segment develops products for industrial gas, hydrogen fueling, and renewable energy storage markets.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hydrogenics (HYGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.