Iamgold Corp (IMG) to Post FY2018 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Iamgold Corp (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Research analysts at Cormark increased their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Iamgold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 8th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.17.

Get Iamgold alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IMG. TD Securities cut their price target on Iamgold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Iamgold from C$10.50 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. CSFB reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Iamgold from C$9.75 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th.

Shares of IMG stock opened at C$4.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.71, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.72. Iamgold has a 1 year low of C$4.07 and a 1 year high of C$8.20.

In related news, Director Ronald Peter Gagel purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,000.00.

Iamgold Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. It also explores for copper and silver. The company owns interests in the Rosebel gold mine located in north eastern Suriname, South America; the Essakane gold mine in north-eastern Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood gold mine in southwestern Québec, Canada; and the Sadiola Gold Mine located in southwest Mali, West Africa.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Iamgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iamgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.