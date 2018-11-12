Iconix Brand Group (ICON) Trading Down 11.8% Following Weak Earnings

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) fell 11.8% during mid-day trading on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.15. 29,105 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,486,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The brand management company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $46.22 million for the quarter. Iconix Brand Group had a negative return on equity of 52.93% and a negative net margin of 281.71%.

Get Iconix Brand Group alerts:

In other Iconix Brand Group news, Chairman F Peter Cuneo sold 179,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.26, for a total transaction of $46,797.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 329,949 shares in the company, valued at $85,786.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICON. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Iconix Brand Group by 610.7% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 243,900 shares of the brand management company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 209,581 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iconix Brand Group during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iconix Brand Group by 22.2% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,081,307 shares of the brand management company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 196,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 million, a P/E ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.14.

WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/iconix-brand-group-icon-trading-down-11-8-following-weak-earnings.html.

Iconix Brand Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICON)

Iconix Brand Group, Inc is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands.

Featured Article: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Iconix Brand Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iconix Brand Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.