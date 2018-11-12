IFP Advisors Inc Has $103,000 Stake in Hilton Hotels Co. (HLT)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its position in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,185 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Hotels by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hilton Hotels by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Hilton Hotels by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 20,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Hilton Hotels by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 34,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Hilton Hotels by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $71.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.31. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $88.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 63.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on HLT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $88.00 target price on shares of Hilton Hotels and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.99.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise; and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio – A Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations brands.

