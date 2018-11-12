IFP Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (EFT)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) by 84.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 37.7% during the second quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 37,451 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,031,796 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,461,000 after buying an additional 191,070 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 55.4% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 22,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 7,996 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $831,000.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock opened at $13.82 on Monday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $15.29.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.069 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/ifp-advisors-inc-raises-holdings-in-eaton-vance-floating-rate-income-trust-eft.html.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Profile

There is no company description available for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust.

Further Reading: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.