IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stake in AlphaClone Alternative Alpha ETF (ALFA)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in AlphaClone Alternative Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:ALFA) by 330.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in AlphaClone Alternative Alpha ETF were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

ALFA opened at $46.68 on Monday. AlphaClone Alternative Alpha ETF has a 12 month low of $41.25 and a 12 month high of $51.32.

