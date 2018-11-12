Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Stake Decreased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,858 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $7,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.3% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 17.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 45,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 20.9% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 2,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 12.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Citigroup set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.18.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $132.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.38 and a twelve month high of $179.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 63.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 60.70%.

Illinois Tool Works declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, August 3rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

