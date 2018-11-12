IMI (IMI) PT Lowered to GBX 1,185

IMI (LON:IMI) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank from GBX 1,475 ($19.27) to GBX 1,185 ($15.48) in a report published on Friday. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on IMI. HSBC raised IMI to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Liberum Capital lowered IMI to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on shares of IMI in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,247.31 ($16.30).

LON:IMI opened at GBX 940 ($12.28) on Friday. IMI has a 1-year low of GBX 1,093 ($14.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,453 ($18.99).

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products that control the precise movement of fluids worldwide. The company's IMI Critical Engineering division offers critical flow control solutions. It provides anti-surge valve and actuator systems to liquefied natural gas compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for critical applications in fluid catalytic cracking; valves into the ethylene and polypropylene production processes, as well as delayed coking; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for conventional and nuclear power plants.

