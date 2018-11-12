ImmuCell (ICCC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 13th.

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. ImmuCell had a negative net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $3.02 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ICCC opened at $7.63 on Monday. ImmuCell has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 4.25.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ICCC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ImmuCell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ImmuCell from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th.

ImmuCell Company Profile

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. The company primarily offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for newborn calves.

