IMPACT Silver (IPT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.26

Shares of IMPACT Silver Corp (CVE:IPT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 46850 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.11 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that IMPACT Silver Corp will post 0.020377358490566 EPS for the current year.

About IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT)

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining production in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. It operates San Ramon Deeps, Mirasol, and Cuchara-Oscar silver mines. The company owns interests in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver District and the Capire-Mamatla Mineral District covering 357 square kilometers located in south-central Mexico.

