Imperial Oil (IMO) Price Target Raised to C$47.00 at TD Securities

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$46.73.

IMO stock opened at C$40.88 on Thursday. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of C$33.43 and a 12-month high of C$44.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Wetmore sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.55, for a total transaction of C$26,125.70.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

