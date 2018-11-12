Imperial Oil (IMO) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

IMO has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered Imperial Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. CIBC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “average” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering upgraded Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

IMO stock opened at $31.05 on Monday. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of $25.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.56.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 5,920.8% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 840,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,944,000 after purchasing an additional 826,544 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 78.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,558,572 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,534,000 after purchasing an additional 686,675 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 69.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,372,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,605,000 after purchasing an additional 561,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 151.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 427,176 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,827,000 after purchasing an additional 257,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 26.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,019,745 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,907,000 after purchasing an additional 215,434 shares during the last quarter.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.