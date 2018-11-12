Imperva Inc (IMPV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Imperva Inc (NASDAQ:IMPV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.06.

Several research firms have commented on IMPV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Imperva from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Imperva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 27th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Imperva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Imperva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Imperva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th.

Get Imperva alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Imperva by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,414,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,167,000 after purchasing an additional 52,163 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC lifted its position in Imperva by 0.8% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,777,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,750,000 after acquiring an additional 14,045 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Imperva by 18.4% in the second quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,682,000 after acquiring an additional 92,349 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Imperva by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 528,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Imperva by 27.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 519,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,077,000 after acquiring an additional 113,280 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IMPV stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.00. 478,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,500. Imperva has a 52-week low of $37.17 and a 52-week high of $57.65.

Imperva (NASDAQ:IMPV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. Imperva had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $91.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.24 million. Analysts forecast that Imperva will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Imperva Company Profile

Imperva, Inc engages in the development, market, sale, and support of cyber security solutions that protect business critical data and applications in the cloud or on premises worldwide. The company's SecureSphere product line provides database, file, and Web application security in various data centers, including on-premises data centers, as well as in private, public, and hybrid cloud computing environments.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Imperva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.