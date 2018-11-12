Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (IAG) Lifted to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$66.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IAG. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$62.00 to C$58.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. CIBC set a C$61.00 price target on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a C$60.00 price target on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$61.63.

Get Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. alerts:

TSE:IAG opened at C$48.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.56, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. has a 52-week low of C$44.58 and a 52-week high of C$62.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.22%.

In related news, insider Denis Ricard bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$51.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,600.00. Also, insider Renée Laflamme bought 922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$54.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,083.04. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,122 shares of company stock worth $216,923 and sold 5,000 shares worth $263,865.

About Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser.

Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, doing business as, iA Financial Group, primarily provides various life and health insurance products in Canada. The company operates through four segments: Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, and Group Savings and Retirement.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.