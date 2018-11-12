Informa (INF) Price Target Cut to GBX 855

Informa (LON:INF) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 885 ($11.56) to GBX 855 ($11.17) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.90% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Informa to an “add” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 872.75 ($11.40).

Shares of Informa stock opened at GBX 725.20 ($9.48) on Monday. Informa has a 52-week low of GBX 624.50 ($8.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 773 ($10.10).

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

