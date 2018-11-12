Informa (INF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Informa (LON:INF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

INF has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 940 ($12.28) to GBX 885 ($11.56) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 996 ($13.01) target price (up previously from GBX 992 ($12.96)) on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 875.25 ($11.44).

Get Informa alerts:

Shares of INF stock opened at GBX 710.60 ($9.29) on Monday. Informa has a 1-year low of GBX 624.50 ($8.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 773 ($10.10).

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.