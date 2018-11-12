InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 13th.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.42 million for the quarter.

Get InfuSystem alerts:

INFU opened at $3.02 on Monday. InfuSystem has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.60.

In related news, Director Scott Shuda bought 72,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $229,033.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 192,935 shares of company stock worth $623,525.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “InfuSystem (INFU) to Release Earnings on Tuesday” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/infusystem-infu-to-release-earnings-on-tuesday.html.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

Recommended Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.