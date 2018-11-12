ING Groep NV Cuts Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

ING Groep NV lowered its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 62.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 110,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 181,742 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Paypal were worth $9,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Paypal by 92.6% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal during the third quarter valued at $126,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new stake in Paypal during the second quarter valued at $135,000. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in Paypal by 165.3% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Paypal by 50.8% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Paypal to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Compass Point restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.93.

In other Paypal news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $2,403,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 323,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,884,097.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Donahoe sold 139,290 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $11,492,817.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,324,971.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 379,755 shares of company stock worth $32,034,580 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $86.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.23 billion, a PE ratio of 62.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.23. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $68.61 and a twelve month high of $93.70.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Paypal had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/ing-groep-nv-cuts-stake-in-paypal-holdings-inc-pypl.html.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.