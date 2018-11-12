ING Groep NV Has $17.17 Million Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (AIZ)

ING Groep NV decreased its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 75.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 159,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 485,103 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Assurant were worth $17,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 8.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the second quarter valued at $233,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the second quarter valued at $414,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 6.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 28.3% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Assurant alerts:

Shares of AIZ opened at $104.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.34 and a 12-month high of $111.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 0.56.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.40) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.28%.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AIZ shares. ValuEngine raised Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group upped their price target on Assurant from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Assurant in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.75.

In other Assurant news, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 14,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.41, for a total value of $1,547,495.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tpg Advisors Vi-Aiv, Inc. sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total value of $121,320,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,215,394 shares of company stock valued at $228,135,608 in the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/ing-groep-nv-has-17-17-million-holdings-in-assurant-inc-aiz.html.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; renters insurance and related products; and mortgage solutions comprising property inspection and preservation, valuation and title, and other property risk management services.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.