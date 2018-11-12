ING Groep NV Invests $8.42 Million in AFLAC Incorporated (AFL)

ING Groep NV purchased a new position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 178,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,423,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC in the second quarter worth $40,468,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 9,077.4% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 911,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,256,000 after buying an additional 901,744 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 116.6% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,525,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,632,000 after buying an additional 821,166 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 47.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,224,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,715,000 after purchasing an additional 712,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 52.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,861,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,077,000 after purchasing an additional 638,814 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sandler O’Neill set a $50.00 target price on shares of AFLAC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of AFLAC in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of AFLAC from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AFLAC from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. AFLAC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.54.

In other news, Director Douglas Wayne Johnson sold 2,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $93,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,040.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,500 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $69,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,590.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AFLAC stock opened at $45.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1 year low of $41.41 and a 1 year high of $48.19. The firm has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.95.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 12.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

