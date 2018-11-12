Ingredion Inc (INGR) Receives $125.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ingredion from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine raised Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th.

NYSE:INGR traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,613. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.64. Ingredion has a 1 year low of $89.48 and a 1 year high of $146.28.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 32.47%.

In related news, VP Christine M. Castellano sold 37,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $3,924,215.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Ingredion by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,491,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,517,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ingredion by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,061,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,392,000 after purchasing an additional 339,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ingredion by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,648,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,050,000 after purchasing an additional 660,285 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Ingredion by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,480,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,366,000 after purchasing an additional 488,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Ingredion by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,044,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

