Insider Buying: Alumasc Group plc (ALU) Insider Purchases £29,854.90 in Stock

Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU) insider G Paul Hooper purchased 22,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.71) per share, with a total value of £29,854.90 ($39,010.71).

Shares of ALU stock opened at GBX 128.50 ($1.68) on Monday. Alumasc Group plc has a one year low of GBX 115 ($1.50) and a one year high of GBX 195 ($2.55).

Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 11th. The company reported GBX 14.40 ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 14.50 ($0.19) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 4th were given a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from Alumasc Group’s previous dividend of $2.95. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALU. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Alumasc Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Alumasc Group in a research report on Thursday, November 1st.

About Alumasc Group

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. The company offers solar shading and architectural screening products; roofing and walling products, including waterproofing systems for flat roofs and exterior wall insulation systems, as well as roofing support services; and water management solutions to manage and attenuate water originating inside or outside of the buildings.

