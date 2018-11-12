F&M Bank Corp (OTCMKTS:FMBM) CEO Mark Christopher Hanna acquired 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark Christopher Hanna also recently made the following trade(s):

Get F&M Bank alerts:

On Friday, November 2nd, Mark Christopher Hanna acquired 30 shares of F&M Bank stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.05 per share, for a total transaction of $991.50.

On Tuesday, October 2nd, Mark Christopher Hanna acquired 55 shares of F&M Bank stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.19 per share, for a total transaction of $1,990.45.

On Friday, September 21st, Mark Christopher Hanna acquired 250 shares of F&M Bank stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.25 per share, for a total transaction of $8,812.50.

On Thursday, September 13th, Mark Christopher Hanna acquired 770 shares of F&M Bank stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.74 per share, for a total transaction of $28,289.80.

On Wednesday, September 5th, Mark Christopher Hanna acquired 27 shares of F&M Bank stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.74 per share, for a total transaction of $991.98.

OTCMKTS FMBM opened at $34.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $111.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.38. F&M Bank Corp has a 1-year low of $31.97 and a 1-year high of $40.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Insider Buying: F&M Bank Corp (FMBM) CEO Acquires $10,200.00 in Stock” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/insider-buying-fm-bank-corp-fmbm-ceo-acquires-10200-00-in-stock.html.

About F&M Bank

F&M Bank Corp. operates as the holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides commercial banking services in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, Internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for F&M Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&M Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.