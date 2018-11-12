Insider Selling: Bel Fuse, Inc. (BELFA) CEO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $74,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Bel Fuse stock opened at $20.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Bel Fuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $26.13. The company has a market capitalization of $247.43 million, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.19.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. Bel Fuse had a positive return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $146.49 million during the quarter.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

