Insider Selling: Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) Insider Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) insider Richard J. Emmett sold 45,000 shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total value of $3,325,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,823,953.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

DNKN stock opened at $74.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.33. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 1-year low of $55.81 and a 1-year high of $77.13.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $350.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.17 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a net margin of 30.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.20%.

DNKN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub cut Dunkin Brands Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dunkin Brands Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNKN. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 2,018.5% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 797.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the third quarter worth about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Dunkin' Donuts U.S., Dunkin' Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. Its restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard and soft serve ice creams, frozen yogurts, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes.

