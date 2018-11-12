Insider Selling: Energy Recovery, Inc. (ERII) Director Sells $418,228.20 in Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Director Arve Hanstveit sold 45,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $418,228.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,113,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,192,596.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ERII opened at $8.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $476.68 million, a PE ratio of 40.23 and a beta of 5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 4.22. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.17 and a 12-month high of $11.30.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $22.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.63 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 48.60% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 220,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 23,777 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,292,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 58,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 26,450 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 12.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 19,772 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the second quarter worth about $250,000. 36.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ERII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. B. Riley set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Energy Recovery and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Recovery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names worldwide. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for low and high-pressure reverse osmosis systems.

