Insider Selling: Fortinet Inc (FTNT) CFO Sells 1,350 Shares of Stock

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $105,651.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Keith Jensen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 22nd, Keith Jensen sold 1,875 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $144,468.75.

Shares of FTNT opened at $74.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.71, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.81. Fortinet Inc has a 12 month low of $39.22 and a 12 month high of $94.37.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $453.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.84 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of Fortinet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Fortinet from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 389,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,921,000 after purchasing an additional 179,100 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth about $867,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 160,469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,806,000 after purchasing an additional 14,423 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 15,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,013,000. 71.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, automated, and integrated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and WAN acceleration; and FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of products, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solution for enterprises and service providers.

