Insider Selling: LiveRamp Holdings (RAMP) Insider Sells $393,144.63 in Stock

LiveRamp Holdings (NASDAQ:RAMP) insider James F. Arra sold 8,363 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $393,144.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

LiveRamp stock opened at $46.87 on Monday. LiveRamp Holdings has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $51.51.

LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.11 million. LiveRamp’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded LiveRamp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LiveRamp stock. Lathrop Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in LiveRamp Holdings (NASDAQ:RAMP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

