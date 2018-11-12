Insider Selling: Torchmark Co. (TMK) CFO Sells $1,085,287.50 in Stock

Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK) CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 12,375 shares of Torchmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $1,085,287.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,281,115.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE TMK opened at $86.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.09. Torchmark Co. has a 52-week low of $80.34 and a 52-week high of $93.60.

Get Torchmark alerts:

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Torchmark had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 36.42%. Analysts predict that Torchmark Co. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Torchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Torchmark from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Torchmark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $92.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Torchmark from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Torchmark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Torchmark in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its position in Torchmark by 1,298.9% in the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Torchmark by 22,414.3% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Torchmark by 118.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Torchmark in the third quarter worth $194,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/insider-selling-torchmark-co-tmk-cfo-sells-1085287-50-in-stock.html.

Torchmark Company Profile

Torchmark Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and health insurance products, and annuities in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment offers traditional and interest-sensitive whole life and term life insurance, and other life insurance.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Torchmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torchmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.