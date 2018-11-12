Insider Selling: Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) CEO Sells $4,058,274.42 in Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO Roger G. Eaton sold 44,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $4,058,274.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,552,132.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $90.72 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.88 and a 12 month high of $92.21. The firm has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 28.81%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on YUM. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 3,028.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,748,932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $158,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,021 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 447.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,404,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $109,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,364 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 35,520.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 920,088 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,097,000 after acquiring an additional 917,505 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,758,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,701,978,000 after acquiring an additional 802,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,120,000. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

