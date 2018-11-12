Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.89 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) will post sales of $1.89 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.93 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.86 billion. Insight Enterprises reported sales of $1.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full year sales of $7.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.28 billion to $7.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.57 billion to $7.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Insight Enterprises.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.

NSIT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Anthony Ibarguen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $267,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven W. Dodenhoff sold 4,827 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $273,063.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,749.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,827 shares of company stock worth $859,173. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSIT. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $32,989,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $15,412,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,152,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $278,699,000 after acquiring an additional 201,482 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $7,365,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 33.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 483,641 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,160,000 after acquiring an additional 120,810 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insight Enterprises stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,508. Insight Enterprises has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $56.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and service solutions for small and medium sized firms, enterprises, governments, schools, and health care organizations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains its products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and provides infrastructure management solutions.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.