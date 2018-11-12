Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT) Forecasted to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for Insight Enterprises in a research report issued on Thursday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst K. Anderson expects that the software maker will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Insight Enterprises’ Q2 2019 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NSIT. Zacks Investment Research cut Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub cut Insight Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $46.54 on Monday. Insight Enterprises has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $56.86. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.09). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 7,465.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Steven W. Dodenhoff sold 4,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $273,063.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,749.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $318,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,827 shares of company stock valued at $859,173. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and service solutions for small and medium sized firms, enterprises, governments, schools, and health care organizations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains its products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and provides infrastructure management solutions.

