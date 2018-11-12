Integer Holdings Corp (ITGR) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,981 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Integer were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITGR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integer by 11.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,415,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,473,000 after acquiring an additional 447,347 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Integer by 67.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 503,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,519,000 after acquiring an additional 203,000 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Integer in the second quarter valued at about $6,927,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of Integer by 59.9% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 204,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,240,000 after acquiring an additional 76,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the second quarter worth about $4,626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITGR stock opened at $86.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Integer Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $89.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.88.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.14. Integer had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $305.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Integer Holdings Corp will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Integer news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 8,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $692,865.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,967,610.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeremy Friedman sold 1,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $107,443.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,648 shares in the company, valued at $258,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,154 shares of company stock worth $8,742,080 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITGR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Integer to $84.00 in a report on Friday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Northcoast Research raised Integer to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Integer from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.20.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers arthroscopic devices and components, such as shaver blades and burrs, ablation probes, and suture anchors; laparoscopic and general surgery products, including trocars, endoscopes and laparoscopes, closure devices, harmonic scalpels, bipolar energy delivery devices, radio frequency probes, thermal tumor ablation devices, and ophthalmic surgery devices; and biopsy and drug delivery products.

