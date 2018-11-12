Integrated Device Technology Inc (IDTI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Integrated Device Technology Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,675,887 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the October 15th total of 9,588,574 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,565,629 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 9.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Integrated Device Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub cut Integrated Device Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Integrated Device Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Dougherty & Co cut Integrated Device Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Integrated Device Technology from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Integrated Device Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.91.

Shares of Integrated Device Technology stock opened at $46.75 on Monday. Integrated Device Technology has a 52 week low of $26.96 and a 52 week high of $47.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Integrated Device Technology had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $235.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.07 million. Equities analysts forecast that Integrated Device Technology will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Integrated Device Technology news, VP David Shepard sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $127,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 75,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,017.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory L. Waters sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $852,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 790,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,693,473.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,545,983. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDTI. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integrated Device Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Integrated Device Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in Integrated Device Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Integrated Device Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Integrated Device Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $295,000. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integrated Device Technology Company Profile

Integrated Device Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive, industrial, and industrial end-markets. It operates in two segments, Communications; and Computing, Consumer and Industrial. The Communications segment offers clocks and timing solutions; radio frequency products; flow-control management products, including multi-port products; telecommunication interface products; static random access memory products; first in and first out memories; digital logic products; optical interconnect and frequency control solutions; and Serial RapidIO switching solutions.

