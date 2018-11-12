Intel Co. (INTC) Position Trimmed by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 193,901 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its stake in Intel by 147.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 373,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,557,000 after buying an additional 222,348 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Intel by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,703 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Intel by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,210,654 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,182,000 after buying an additional 9,235 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Intel by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 163,538 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,129,000 after buying an additional 77,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 173.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,359 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,072,000 after buying an additional 320,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $102,050.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,593.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $295,945.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,758.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,747 shares of company stock valued at $398,552 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.27.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $48.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.04 and a fifty-two week high of $57.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The chip maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.11 billion. Intel had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 29.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.68%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

