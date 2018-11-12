Intelsat (I) Lifted to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Intelsat (NYSE:I) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

I has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intelsat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intelsat in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Intelsat in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intelsat currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Shares of I stock opened at $26.67 on Monday. Intelsat has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $37.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 1.31.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.63). The company had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intelsat will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Intelsat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,016,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intelsat by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 19,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intelsat by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Intelsat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intelsat by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 65,074 shares during the period. 49.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intelsat Company Profile

Intelsat SA, through its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

