Inter Parfums (IPAR) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.81-1.81 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $705-705 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $722.63 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.50. 64,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 46.24, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $41.30 and a one year high of $67.50.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $177.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.14 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 7.74%. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IPAR shares. BidaskClub upgraded Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Inter Parfums from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. BWS Financial raised their price target on Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.40.

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $70,423.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,926. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $234,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/inter-parfums-ipar-releases-fy-2019-earnings-guidance.html.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

Further Reading: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.